BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Clapper, 67, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born January 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Garvin) Clapper.

He worked as an auto mechanic for over 41 years, working for Andretti Toyota in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for several years, before retiring in 2003.

Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed watching drag racing as well as participating with his own racing car. He also enjoyed bowling and taught his daughter how to play the game as well.

Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Pierette Tisone, whom he married on July 3, 1982; his daughter, Dominique M. (Nick Huncherick) Clapper of Boardman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ronald D. Bennett of Masury, Ohio, John A. Huncherick of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Ellie Popadak of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Greg Clapper; his former son-in-law, James Bennett of Masury, Ohio and Jamie Burk of Struthers, who was like a daughter to Dave.

Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Desiree Joy Clapper.

Per Dave’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to SouthernCare Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512 in memory of Dave.

