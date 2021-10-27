David Arthur Pritchard, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Arthur Pritchard, 98, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



He was born to the late Joseph H. Pritchard, Sr. and Anna Hargate of Austintown on August 23, 1923.



David graduated from Fitch High School in 1942 and he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Youngstown College in 1950.

David married Barbara J. Hengen on April 5, 1950 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

After retiring from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in 1979, he and Barbara operated their own company, Barb Metal Service until he retired in 1999.



David is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Barbara J Hengen Pritchard; his four brothers, Joseph H. Pritchard, Benjamin H. Pritchard, Robert S. Pritchard and Paul J. Pritchard and two sisters, JoAnne Pritchard and Ruth Pritchard.



He is survived by his three children, David (Tracey) Pritchard, Jr. of Canfield, Jeffrey (JoAnne) Pritchard of North Kingsville and Elaine (Thomas) Pritchard Hoffman of Leesville, South Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Abby (Nick) Frankle of Zionsville, Indiana, Ryan (Paige) Pritchard of Dallas, Texas, Lieutenant Commander Jillian Hoffman (Joseph Naylor) of Buffalo, New York, Dr. Elizabeth Baranek (Brian) of North Ridgeville, Joseph (Dr. Veronica) Pritchard of Madison, Mississippi and Lauren Hoffman of Dallas, Texas and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Reagan Frankle.



Prior to being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943, David worked for Truscon Steel, a division of Republic Steel. While in the Army, he served in ordnance, parachute infantry, 542nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, transportation corps and the NY Port of Embarkation bakers and cooks school. He was honorably discharged in 1946 having obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1950, he served in the 363rd Ordnance Ammunition Company from Youngstown in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Master Sergeant.

David entered the sales training program at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in 1952 and was initially located in the Cleveland district. From 1963-1971, he was assistant manager of the bar, rod and wire sales in Boardman. He served as district sales manager of the Buffalo, New York sales office from 1971-1974 and from 1974-1979 was district sales manager of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania sales office.



David was a Free and Accepted Mason in Wick Lodge #481, formerly Hillman Lodge.

He was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed sailing, traveling, Steelers football games, cooking and gardening but what his family will remember the most is the time they spent with their dad/grandfather at his lake home on Lake Erie. It was a small house that provided big memories. David, Barbara and their children started weekending at the lake in 1969 and David continued that passion until he was in his 90s. All family members received his sage advice while sitting around his bonfires or on a boat ride on the lake.



David will be remembered by his family as a man of strength, resolute morals, stability and discernment. He was a people person with a sharp mind and was always available and interested in the lives of his children and grandchildren.



Family and friends may call on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Russ Adams officiating.



The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to The Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511; the United Service Organization (USO), P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or to Boardman United Methodist Church Youth Group, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of David.



