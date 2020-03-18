David A. Booty, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Alan Booty, 73, died Monday evening, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital.

David was born May 16, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Harry and Laura (Wire) Kurtz-Booty.

David attended Adams School for the Deaf and Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked the majority of his career as a tool grinder for Blattman Brothers Tool & Cutter Grinding.

Some of his hobbies included bowling in his younger years and sudoku puzzles.

David was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses American Sign Language in Campbell and enjoyed sharing in the deaf ministry.

David is survived by three nieces and caregivers, Karen (Douglas) Kraynak of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Jael (John Daniel) Howard of Youngstown and Marlene (Charles) Sheville of East Liverpool, as well as a host of many other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Esther, Naomi, Jean, Paul and Donald.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

