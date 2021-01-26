Darlene M. Evans, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene M. Evans, 60, passed away suddenly, Sunday morning, January 17, 2021, following an automobile accident in Struthers.

Darlene was born February 11, 1960 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and the late Vera (Lytle) Siwula.

She attended Chaney High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

Darlene enjoyed working as a waitress for Mario’s Restaurant in Struthers for over 25 years.

She had a passion for adventure and was always willing to try new things; she loved spending time with her family, going to church and building puzzles.

She was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She had a heart of gold and showed kindness to all who crossed her path.

Darlene is survived by her father, Joseph Siwula and Marla of Everson, Pennsylvania; three children, Jennifer M. (Michael Potesta) Evans of Poland, Amy (Frank Wells) Evans of Youngstown and Vincent J. (Kevin Powell) Evans of Charlotte, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Dylan Rendes, and Katherine Wells and her brother, Joey L. Siwula of Struthers.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera L. Siwula.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. with a service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland with Robert Wright officiating. A dinner and celebration of life will be held at the Embassy located at 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Darlene’s family will be establishing a fund in her memory, to help others with mental health challenges. Contributions may be made at the funeral home.

