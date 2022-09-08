POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Caswell, 74, passed away on Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Darlene was born March 14, 1948 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Lena Alusia Calve.

A lifelong area resident, Darlene was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1966 and received her cosmetology certificate from the Lewis, Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology.

Darlene was extremely hardworking and dedicated over 50 years to the cosmetology field. For over 40 of those years, she owned and operated Brush n’ Comb Styling Salon on Midlothian Blvd. in Struthers. Darlene truly loved her work and the many friendships she made with her customers through the years. Last year, she sold the business but wasn’t quite ready to retire doing what she loved! She rented a salon chair at The Fresh Experience and worked until just this past June when she had a stroke. During her career, Darlene also had the great opportunity to work as a hair instructor for Zotos Professionals, traveling to several countries with the company.

On December 30, 1967, Darlene married Gary J. Caswell at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. They were blessed with a daughter and celebrated 41 wonderful years of marriage, until he preceded her in death on April 7, 2009.

Darlene was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, the Ladies of Charity and the American Legion in Poland.

In her leisure time, Darlene enjoyed surrounding herself around family and taking walks through her neighborhood. Darlene’s kindness, compassion and generosity for others will certainly be missed and always remembered by so many.

Darlene leaves to carry on her memory, her daughter, Terra C. Caswell of Poland; brother, Richard (Jo Ann) Calve of Boardman; brother-in-law, Bob (Sharon) Caswell of Poland; sisters-in-law, Colleen Lingo of Boardman, Lorna Pawlosky of Boardman and Peggy Jackintell of Struthers; her companion, Al Vratkovich, of Campbell and a host of special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arden and Rita Caswell and niece, Heather Ann Caswell.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 11 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, September 12 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Darlene’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.