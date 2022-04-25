YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene C. McGhee, 61, passed away, Friday morning, April 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Darlene was born August 16, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Phyllis Tedesco Cataline.

A lifelong area resident, Darlene was a graduate of Western Reserve High School, Class of 1978.

On December 11, 1992, she married Thomas A. McGhee and they celebrated 29 years of marriage.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family, crossword puzzles and enjoyed eating out at her favorite restaurants.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Thomas; son, Shawn (Jodi) Willmitch of Struthers; grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Anthony and Sophia Willmitch; sisters, Lisa-Cheryl (James) Jack-Ridenbaugh of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Nancy Norwill of Tucson, Arizona and four brothers, Richard (Marie) Cataline of Austintown, Duane (Paula) Lehman of Struthers, George (Colleen) Cataline of Canfield and Pete Lehman of Sarasota, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. McGhee, on July 13, 2021; and brother, Robert Cataline, on June 9, 2013.

A private service was held for the family at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests monetary donations be directed to the family to help with funeral costs.

The family is also requesting you join them in loving memory of Darlene at Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, 7463 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512 on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 4:30 pm.

