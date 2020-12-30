Darlene Ann Antonucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Ann Antonucci, left this Earth suddenly on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the young age of 60.

Darlene was born November 16, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jane Polak Cefalde.

She was a 1977 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University.

After her schooling, she chased her dreams of living by the ocean and relocated to Sarasota, Florida. Darlene wanted to share her love of the sand and sea with her daughters, creating many beautiful childhood memories for them to cherish. In 1996, when her mother’s health began failing, Darlene moved back to Youngstown to help care for her.

Very creative and artistic, she enjoyed listening to music, especially Cher and loved drawing. Generous and always thinking of others, Darlene loved to cook for everyone and enjoyed shopping, often buying things for others. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Darlene truly loved the simple pleasures in life and was happiest when she was surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Lisa Antonucci of Austintown and Joanne “Misty” Neff of Canfield; her grandchildren, Alissa, Carley, Shaina, Salvatore and Giovanni; great-granddaughter, Baby Laila; her loving sister, Diane Begalla and husband Mike; along with their children and brothers, JoJo and Daniel Cefalde.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be announced at a later date.

With Darlene’s unexpected passing, any memorial tributes may take the form of donations to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, Ohio 44471 to help the family with funeral expenses.

