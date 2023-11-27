BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Rubesich, 64, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire.

Danny was born January 21, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Nada Brkich Crago and Dr. Wilbur “Bill” Crago.

A lifelong area resident, Danny was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received further education in the auto mechanic trade.

After his schooling, he enlisted in the United States Army.

Upon his military discharge, he returned to the area and began his career as a truck driver. A member of the Teamsters Union, Danny’s trucking career led him to 48 states and he was inducted into The Million Mile Club.

After retiring from the trucking industry, Danny enjoyed working as a handyman, doing mostly carpentry work.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed deer and duck hunting, fishing with his children, working on cars and motorcycles, building model cars and woodworking.

Danny will be lovingly remembered for his strong work ethic, kind heart and lending a helping hand to others.

Danny is survived by his mother, Nada Crago of Sebring; children, Diana Rubesich of Minerva and D.J. Rubesich of Boardman; siblings, Dennis (Linda) Crago of Springboro, Christie (Dr. Paul Koros) Tatman of Switzerland, Elisa Beth Mound of Jacksonville, Florida and Diane (Roger) King of Poland and three grandchildren, Trey Mitchell and Aeriana and Leia Woods.

Danny was preceded in death by his father.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Danny Rubesich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.