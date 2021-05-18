Danny K. Slepski, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny K. Slepski, 58, passed away from cancer on Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Danny was born July 31, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of Louis A. and Annabell L. (Thompson) Slepski.

A lifelong resident of Poland, Danny attended Poland Seminary High School.

For over 15 years, Danny was employed as a polisher for Precise Tool and Manufacturing in Boardman and also enjoyed roofing alongside his son, Danny, Jr.

Danny was a devoted son, father, grandfather and brother who cherished his time spent with family. His proudest role was that of “Papa” and he was happiest when he was babysitting, Kylynn, Kayleigh, Alexa, Jaxon and Cooper.

Danny is survived by his father, Louis A. Slepski of Boardman; son, Danny K. Slepski, Jr. of Boardman; daughter, Ashley N. (Nick) Ludban of Canfield; two brothers, Louis A. (Leslie Leskey) Slepski, Jr. of Salem and Michael A. Slepski of Boardman; two sisters, Michelle A. (James Shoemaker, fiancé) Fani of New Middletown and Louann G. Slepski of Boardman and his five grandchildren.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Annabell L. Slepski.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

