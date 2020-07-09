Daniel W. Burke, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Burke, 62, formerly of New Middletown, Ohio passed away suddenly Saturday evening July 4, 2020 in the emergency room at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida.

Dan was born October 7, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Harvey and Jean (Smith) Burke.

He graduated from Springfield High School in 1975.

Throughout his life Dan worked in new home construction as a project manager and was a licensed Real Estate Agent.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife Kathy. He was known for his famous steaks on the grill, entertaining family and friends with good wine and great conversations. Dan took great pride in the design and recent remodel of his home in Florida.

Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Kathy Green whom he married on August 4, 1979; his beloved four legged friend, Louie B; two sisters, Linda (Vince) Kudler and Janet (Albert) Cerritelli, a brother, David H. Burke, all from New Middletown, Ohio; six nephews, A.J. (Michelle) Myers, Brian (Laura) Myers, Brandon (Mandy) Cerritelli, Andrew Cerritelli, James McLaughlin and Tyler McLaughlin; four nieces, Meghan McLaughlin, Erica (Chris) Harn, Elissa Burkey, Britney (Wes) Black; two sister-in-laws, Karen McLaughlin and Kristen (John) Lyons both of New Middletown, Ohio; a brother-in-law, John Green of Colorado and his father-in-law, John W. Green of New Middletown, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Donna Green.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service, do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Burke family.

There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. celebrating Dan’s life with Reverend Larry Klinker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to your local food bank or charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

