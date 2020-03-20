Daniel V. Dunleavy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel V. Dunleavy (A.K.A. “Dangerous Dan”)passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020.

Dan was born June 30, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Gertrude (Myers) Dunleavy and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked in the steel mills as a laborer. He retired from Becker Funeral Home and Gold Cross Limousine as a detail technician.

Dan was a great husband, father, grandfather, coach and athlete. He played baseball for the Old Timers until the age of 73 where he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dan coached multiple sports for generations and treated all of his players like they were his own children. His favorite sport was baseball. Dan’s great ability to teach the fundamentals and mold athletes was very evident. It was said that “he could teach Stevie Wonder how to hit a baseball.”

Dan was a very generous, caring man with a world class sense of humor and creativity. He helped countless people and made a positive impact on many lives in his lifetime. He always acknowledged God’s creation with his love for animals and nature.

Dan is survived by his wife, Katie Dunleavy (formerly Mary Catherine Adams), of 53 years; three children, Paul Dunleavy (Kelly), Renee Buckingham (Dennis) and David Dunleavy (Lori) and his four grandchildren, Jillian, Kaydan, Justus and Drew. He will be missed and remembered by many.

Special thanks to the Hospice House nursing staff that gave 5-star care for his last days on earth.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

