NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. DuChanois, 68, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Salem Regional Hospital in Salem, Ohio.

The son of the late William R. and Lucille W. DuChanois, Dan was born on October 23, 1954 and was raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

He started his career in Youngstown as a large equipment mechanic for International Harvester. He then moved to Cleveland, where he was a Master Mechanic for the Kurtz Brothers family for 38 years.

Dan loved to fish with his brothers and nephew and liked “catching” even more that fishing. No fish in Lake Erie was safe. He was an incredible vegetable gardener and enjoyed beekeeping.

After retirement, he moved to New Waterford, where he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Melody (Blake) DuChanois; his sister, Sue DuChanois of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, William (Billy) DuChanois; nieces, Lisa Dominic of Parma, Sheri Smith of Highland Heights and Aimee DuChanois of Canfield; nephew, Brian Aulisio of Port Clinton, along with their spouses and partners and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by Melody’s large extended family. He was “Uncle Danny” to so many who loved and admired him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Aulisio; brother and sister-in-law, John and Suzanne Lallo DuChanois and brother, William (Billy) DuChanois.

Friends may be received on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, followed immediately by a sharing of memories starting at 4:00 p.m..

