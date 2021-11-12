Daniel Paul McGarry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Paul McGarry, 35, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 8, 2021.

Daniel, affectionately known as Dan, Danny and Danny O to his family was born November 12, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Daniel and Karen Dennison McGarry.

Dan’s fondest memories were of his childhood. He loved that he was raised in a log cabin that his parents built and often reminisced of the wonderful memories that were made living right next door to his cousins, Anthony, Christy, Renee and Janice. At a young age, Dan preferred being outdoors with nature. He was active in the 4-H Club and raised chickens, turkeys and pigs to show them at the Canfield Fair. Dan was also athletic and loved all sports. He played football and basketball for the Poland Bulldogs where he lettered in both sports. He graduated in 2004 and went on to attend Michigan State University and later, Walsh University.

Dan respected a good challenge and hard work and appreciated and loved his job at Eclipse Asphalt and Seal Coating Company.

Dan had many interests outside of work, starting with football. He lived for the NFL draft, his number one team being the Miami Dolphins with the Cleveland Browns running a close second. For college football, it was the Ohio State Buckeyes. Dan enjoyed coaching his buddy Liam’s 5th-grade basketball team in Lowellville, fishing, snowmobiling and playing ice hockey. He had an insatiable appetite for food and gratefully appreciated a good meal. His top favorites were Avalon pizza, sushi, wedding soup and especially Jenna’s stuffed peppers and cheesy potatoes. He was also passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts. Dan volunteered his time working at the food pantry at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and mentoring young athletes.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his parents, Dan and Karen at home; grandmother, Doris Jean “Pepper” McGarry of Poland; sister, Ellie (Luke) McGarry of New Springfield; daughter, Layla McGarry of Youngstown and his beloved girlfriend, soulmate and best friend, Erin Bartlett and her son, Liam, of Poland.

Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Ellen Rose Connor Dennison and Thomas A. McGarry

Friends will be received Saturday, November 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service celebrating Dan’s life will be held Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Rauch officiating.

To honor Dan’s memory contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or the food pantry of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.