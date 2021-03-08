Daniel Michael Boerio, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born in Youngstown, Ohio September 9, 1954; Daniel Michael Boerio, 66, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 after a long, brave and most valiant fight with pulmonary illness.

Dan was the third child of Lawrence Boerio and Nettie Klein Boerio and was raised in Poland, Ohio from age one. He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1972.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his four children of which he was most proud, Daniel G. (Jenn) Boerio of Sheffield Village, Ohio, Maria A. (Edward) Hanzel of Medina, Ohio, Michael J. (Sarah) Boerio of Mesopotamia, Ohio and Jamie Boerio of Poland, Ohio; his precious grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Adam and Oscar and his brothers and sisters, Larry L. Boerio of W. Sacramento, California, Victor J. (Betty) Boerio of Boardman, Ohio and Darlene D Boerio of Poland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, his dear sister, Karla predeceased him by only five days on March 27, 2021; having been buried earlier in the day before Dan left us in the evening. Both were residents of the same nursing home and supported each other until the very end of their lives. A remarkable story!

However, that is just one part of Dan’s remarkable life. An avid Harley motorcyclist, some thought he might be the next “Evel Knievel” with his daring stunts in his younger days. Dan’s passion for riding formed in his early years and continued through his last days until recently when his illness meant he could only polish and detail his bikes, admire their beauty and reminisce of the many great open freedom rides he had taken in his lifetime. He rode his bikes at every opportunity possible and attended many motorcycle rallies and “runs” traveling to places as far away as Daytona and Washington DC where he was proud to be a part of the of the Rolling Thunder Annual Run which advocates and supports the finding of all U.S. missing POW’s. Dan referred to his “bikes” as his “babies” and he treated them as such. But there was one qualification to earn his affection, the bikes had to be a “Harley,” nothing else would do!

Dan had an abiding love and affection for his children. His most fervent desire was for their happiness and success in life. He was very proud of all their achievements and the families they had created. As the years passed, this took on even more importance for him. Having a close bond with his children was a constant desire, and as time passed, he focused more of his life and emotional energies to establish the closest bond possible with his children and their families.

Dan’s career was quite varied, most of it as a laborer and machine operator for A.P. O’Horo Company in road construction. He was also involved in the demolition of the steel mills in Youngstown, after their unfortunate demise in the 1980s, including performing the skilled work of asbestos removal. He also worked for Precision Tool & Die in Boardman for a few years. He was a proud, active member of Local 125 labor union from 1986 until retirement a few years ago. He owned and operated the House of Guns in Youngstown for a short while, and was half-owner with his brother, Victor in “Vic & Dan’s Automotive” in Youngstown for about eight years.

Dan had a passion for animals, trapping and hunting. He adored the many dogs and other pets he had over his lifetime. When he went trapping, he sometimes managed to catch some animals by hand. Dan was very mechanical and inquisitive as to how to fix things. He was one who always thought it best to fix things himself and had many handy-man skills which he employed regularly.

Dan had a passion and perseverance about him, especially in fighting an adult lifetime of serious Crohn’s disease with many complications and surgeries, as well as his later battle with pulmonary disease which managed to take him from us. Although he might become dispirited at times, he carried on and never gave up in the truest sense.

Even when things looked bleakest for him, his sense of humor could pop-up any minute. That and his great smile were always a fabulous part of who Dan was. This made him a person who made friends very easily! People enjoyed his company. Despite his terminal diagnosis, he wrote friends recently, “If you haven’t heard from me for a while, it’s because I’m living the ‘high-life’ in a nursing home!”

Dan’s courageous and passionate life is a reminder and inspiration to all of us who will miss him. We wish him eternal bliss.

