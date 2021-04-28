Daniel List, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel List, 68, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mercy Health in Boardman.

Dan was born October 22, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Robert List and Elizabeth (DiLullo) List Jones.

Raised in Lowellville, Dan was a graduate of Lowellville High School. He continued his education and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from Kent State University and Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and Finance from Indiana State University.

He spent the majority of his career as an industrial engineer for various companies that moved him to Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois. In August of 2020, he returned to this area to enjoy retirement in his hometown that he always loved.

A car enthusiast, he belonged to the Nash Car Club, enjoyed attending car shows and was so happy when he bought his dream car, a 1963 Studebaker Lark. An eccentric man with a unique sense of humor, Dan was always looking for an audience to share his jokes and humor with. Some of Dan’s other favorite things included music, keeping up with politics and world news, geology, cooking, and exploring or as Dan called it “meandering” to find new places. Very creative, Dan enjoyed writing letters to the editors about politics, often being published and has been penning a political sci-fi novel of his own.

Dan is survived by three daughters, Christine (fiancé, Thomas Werner) List of Champaign, Illinois, Stephanie Fisher of Champaign, Illinois and Julie (George) List-Neeley of Eureka, California; several grandchildren; brother, Sam (Rhonda) List of New Hampshire; sister, Amy Weinbender of Florida; his companion of 16 years, Jean Fameree of Green Bay, Wisconsin and special nephew, Jason List.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by brothers, Eric and Jon List.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 30 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville, OH 44436, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

