YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Mumaw, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, October 29, after living with cancer for two and a half years.

He was born July 2, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of James W. Mumaw and Lois B. Mumaw.



Dan’s greatest love was his family. He dearly loved his wife, Nancy, to whom he was married for

46 years. She introduced him to camping, which became a favorite pursuit of the couple

and later included their two daughters, Becky and Kristen, who spent many happy mornings and

afternoons fishing from a giant red canoe, the docks of Guilford Lake and rocks and shores

throughout the Adirondacks.

Dan was a graduate of South High School, where he played football. He went on to graduate

from Westminster College (where he met Nancy).

After seven years of working in sales for Commercial Shearing, at the Youngstown, Chicago and Milwaukee offices, he received his JD from the University of Akron – the third generation in his family to practice law. While attending night classes, he was able to be a stay-at-home dad during the day to newborn, Becky. After the birth of his second daughter, Kristen, (which he almost missed on account of a just-ordered ham and cheese omelet with his golf crew), he spent many years teaching his girls to “woods walk” in Mill Creek Park, coaching their softball teams and making school lunches for them every morning.

He was always looking for projects either at home building patios, hauling stones and rocks that

Nancy found on various trips, planting tulip poplar trees and endlessly searching for a maple

tree with the perfect bright red fall leaves. He often traveled hundreds of miles to visit his

daughters, helping them with whatever they (or he) thought needed to be done, always with

plenty of time afterward for good dinners, egregiously overbidding his hand in pinochle and enjoying Heineken.

Dan was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of downtown Kiwanis and served on the board, including a term as president, that administered Mill Creek Children’s Center where he assisted Sister Jerome in gathering land parcels for building the school building. He also loved riding his bike in Mill Creek Park and visiting Disney World. Every December the yard and house were transformed into a Christmas wonderland with lights, trees and papier maché North Pole villages, a scene his daughters and eventually, their husbands and families, were always thrilled to return to each year.

He and Nancy established ACS Title, a real estate title company, in 1994, which they operated

together for over 20 years.

Upon retirement, he and Nancy traveled extensively in their camper van (lovingly nicknamed the BAV), visiting many national parks. At the young age of 65 he took up backpacking, successfully hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy and daughters, Becky (Chad Bourgeois) and Kristen (Mike

Nodzenski); grandchildren, Maja, Oliver, Annabel and Eleanor; his brothers, Tom (Kathy) and

Bill (Cathy); many adoring nieces and nephews and his aunt and cousins in the Middletown,

Ohio area.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman. The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the church. The service will be live-streamed at wpcboardman.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

