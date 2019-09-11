Daniel J. Krill, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Krill, 54 of North Lima, passed away suddenly Monday evening, September 2, 2019.

Dan was born on January 6, 1965 in Youngstown, the son of John and Claudia (Vegso) Krill.

He attended the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School Aircraft Mechanics program and graduated from Boardman High School in 1983.

Dan worked as a highly skilled heavy equipment lead operator for 31 years. He worked for Mueller Resource Manangement, Quanta Services and Miller Pipeline Corporation. His work took him to many states but mainly along the east coast and also Puerto Rico.

He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #478 of CT and #542 of PA, Baltimore Local Union #37 and Pittsburgh Local Union #66. In addition, Dan was also a member of the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association.

Dan was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed shooting sporting clays. He was a great cook and gardener. He loved music and lived life to the fullest. Most important to him was his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his father, John Krill of North Lima; a sister, Lisa Krill-Roberts and husband, Jason Roberts, of Rowlett, Texas; his long time companion, Jacquelin Campy of Youngstown; her children, Robert Campy, Michael Campy, Carly and husband, Dan Matula, all from Boardman and additional family of Jacquelin; a niece, Riley “Shorty” Belle Roberts of Rowlett, Texas; an uncle and aunt, Randy and Kathy Vegso of Canfield; a cousin, Jeff Vegso of Austintown and his four-legged fur baby, Peanut.

Besides his mother, Claudia “Belle” Krill, who died August 25, 2002, Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Angela Krill and maternal grandparents, William and Inez Vegso.

There will be a Celebration of Life calling hours on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home,; 8536 Market Street in Boardman with a memorial service to follow with Fr. Al Welker officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Dan.

Dan was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who where fortunate enough to know him.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

