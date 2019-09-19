Daniel Faraglia, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Faraglia, 88 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 14, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of Americo and Clara (Lagnese) Faraglia and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lowellville High School and had worked as a Shipping Clerk for General Electric.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lowellville.

Daniel was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cavaliers. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling and loved playing Bingo.

His wife, the former Helen DeLisio, whom he married in September 5, 1959, died August 18, 1972.

Daniel leaves his son, Robert (John Naples) Faraglia of Youngstown; his daughter, Debora Fraticelli of Poland; four grandchildren, Helen Bond, Daniel (Diane) Bond, Mary Fraticelli and Eugene Fraticelli; five great-grandchildren, Dylan Bond, Jase Bond, Noah Bond, Mackenzie Bond and Colton Bond and a sister, Lucille Mangine of Lowellville.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville with Father Kevin Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.