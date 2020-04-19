Daniel Crumbacher, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Crumbacher, 72, of Poland, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.

He was born October 16, 1947, in Salem, the son of the late Howard and Rose Crumbacher from Washingtonville.

Howard was a WWII veteran and Rose was a French war bride.

Dan was a 1966 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was a foundryman his entire working career of 48 years, working at Quaker City Castings, LaGrange Foundry and Gartland Foundry.

He was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 29 years, whom he married on October 19, 1991; six daughters, Rachel Jenkins, Larissa (Paul) Malter, Nancy Armstrong and Danica David, all living in Florida and two daughters in Ohio, Melissa (Donald) Benedis and Terra (Chuck) Brant. Dan also leaves behind three grandsons; fourteen granddaughters a sister, Deb (Don) May and a brother, Jerry (Linda) Crumbacher.

Dan enjoyed many special times with family and friends – all whom he loved dearly.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Per his request, services will be private.

Arrangements were handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Crumbacher, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.