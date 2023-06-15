BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Charles Bartlett, 62, passed away with his family at his side, Saturday morning, June 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth-Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

Daniel was born April 30, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Helen Babyak Bartlett.

A graduate of Boardman High School, Class of 1979, Dan attended Youngstown State University and later, served his five year apprenticeship with Local No 87, Plumbers, Fitters and Welders. He became licensed and certified in all areas, mainly working as a pipefitter, perfecting his skills over the years. He retired in 2016, from Local No 396, which was chartered in 1998.

Dan was raised at Holy Family Parish in Poland where he attended grade school and was a member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Parish in Youngstown.

Throughout his life, Dan had a broad range of interests. He loved listening to music of all genres and styles and throughout the years acquired an extensive collection, of vinyl albums, cds and videos. A car enthusiast, Dan enjoyed reading and understanding the models and mechanics of cars, attending car shows and following Formula 1 Racing. A gardener, Dan looked forward to the annual tradition of planting, nurturing, and harvesting the bounty of his labor. Lastly, he had a love and deep respect for his hometown of Youngstown and was very proud of his roots.

Most important to Dan was his family. His love for his wife, Cindy, began over 42 years ago and they enjoyed being married for almost 37 of those years. He adored and was very proud of his two daughters, Rebecca and Rachel and cherished his time with them. Over the years, he relished being present for their milestones and accomplishments. Cindy, Rebecca and Rachel were the center of his life.

Dan will be remembered for his fun wit, calm, gentle nature and his big-hearted soul. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves his wife, the former Cindy Smolko, whom he married July 12, 1986; two daughters, Rebecca (Kate VanDyke) Bartlett of Columbus, Ohio and Rachel (John) Cobos of Avon Lake, Ohio; brother, David (Beverley) Bartlett of Rockwell, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dan’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

