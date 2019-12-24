Dale W. Baker, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Woodrow Baker, 74, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, with his loving family by his side.

Dale was born on May 12, 1945, in Hubbard, the son of the late Frederick C. and Mildred (Wilson) Baker.

He graduated from Hubbard High School and Youngstown State University with a dual Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Education. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College.

Dale was a school teacher for the Youngstown Board of Education, where he taught at Wilson High School, South High School and later return back to Wilson High School. During the summer months when he was on summer break from teaching, Dale painted houses. He was also co-owner of Baker-Sten-Tel Computer Transcription Services in Youngstown, with his brother Rick.

Dale and Rose raised their children in Austintown where they were members of St. Joseph Church. Dale participated in the RCIA program there. Later, they moved to Boardman where they became active members of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Dale was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at Youngstown State University, where he met his wife Rose. They were lucky enough to have friends in Ohio and in the home in Florida, where they enjoyed many activities such as cards, bowling, golfing, bocce and bicycling. He belonged to several leagues.

Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Rose M. Terzak, whom he married on August 24, 1968; two children, Jeff A. (Karen) Baker of Austintown and Lori A. (Dax) Howard of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Emma J. Baker and Erika M. Baker, Tanner C. Howard, Jenna R. Howard, Evan M. Howard, Jake T. Howard; two brothers, Ronald F. (Dora ) Baker of Liberty and Rick (Lisa) Baker of Annapolis, Maryland and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman with a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating Dale’s Life to follow with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44514 in memory of Dale.

Dale was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

