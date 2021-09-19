Dale R. Haynes, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale R. Haynes, 59, formerly of Boardman, passed away Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dale was born August 6, 1962, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Hugh Haynes and Patricia “JoAnn” Tarnaski.

As a child, he moved to Boardman and graduated from Boardman High School.

After high school, he served in the United States Navy.

Dale was a truck driver for several years before becoming disabled.

One of Dale’s passions was riding his motorcycles. He also liked working with his hands and fixing whatever needed to be repaired.

Dale was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Nothing made him happier or more proud than being a grandpa.

Dale is survived by his four children, Joseph D. Haynes of Salem, Danielle R. (Josh Ware) Haynes of Salem, Nicole L. Haynes of Salem and Shawn T. (Tiffany) Haynes of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Haynes, Kaitlin Giffin, Angel Abercrombie, Autumn Ware, Kyleigh Haynes, Ethan Feezle, Nicolas Feezle, Charlene Haynes and Calum Haynes; two great-grandchildren, Ray Giffin and Daniel Giffin; two brothers, Hugh (Dodie) Haynes of Boardman and Joe Haynes of Cadiz, Ohio; a sister, Kathy (Justin) Gettz of East Earl, Pennsylvania; his stepfather, Ray Tarnaski of Canfield and his best friend/love of his life, Lori Hill.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Danielle Haynes and a brother, Louis “Ray” Haynes.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 Noon – 12:45 p.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Father Bob Edwards, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolences may be sent to Dale’s family at beckerobits.com.

