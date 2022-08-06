YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness.

Butch was born November 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Dale attended Chaney High School.

He worked for many years at Denman Tire in Leavittsburg, until the plant closed in 2010.

Dale loved the Cleveland Browns and always said, “Will this be our year?” Maybe this will be the year Butch! He loved taking his dog Harley on walks, especially to the Goldfish Pond in Mill Creek Park, where they would walk, sit and talk about everything. He enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie and Mill Creek Park through the years and especially spending time with family and friends. No family or holiday meal was complete without Butch proclaiming, “Let’s Yeat!”



Dale leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Kathy Melone Haag; son, Dale (Sarah) Haag of Poland; daughter, Melanie (Jason) Krasinski of South Carolina; sister, Debbie (Tom) Mickler of Austintown; grandchildren, Audrey, Amelia and Arabella Haag and Savannah and Trent Krasinski and nieces, Jenifer Thomas, Courtney Whitaker and Kristen Ronan. We can’t forget his dog and best buddy, Harley, who was his constant companion.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Haag and nephew, Mark Haag.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be private at a later date.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Elsa, Rosie, Maranda and Destiny, the dedicated nurses of the MICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their compassionate care of Dale.

