CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Elmer Bricker, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Dale was a kind soul who devoted himself to his family, community and profession.

Born on July 1, 1933, in East Palestine, Ohio, he was the youngest child of the late Elmer and Pauline (Mackall) Bricker.

After graduating high school, Dale attended The Ohio State University and earned a degree in accounting.

Dale then served our country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Much of his time in the Army was spent in Utah where he used his accounting degree to help both civilians and fellow soldiers.

After the Army, Dale returned to The Ohio State University to attend the Moritz College of Law. Dale earned his Juris Doctor degree and set forth on a long and prosperous career as an attorney.

One of Dale’s favorite pastimes as he served was bowling. He also developed his rifleman skills and became a skilled marksman.

Dale’s first position out of law school was with the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation. A committed man, Dale stayed with this organization from 1960 to 1995. During this career, he assisted Edward DeBartolo in developing shopping centers and malls both locally and around the country. Dale was kind but also tenacious and had a great understanding of the law. As a corporate lawyer, he practiced in the areas of landlord/tenant law, contract law, accounting, licensing and regulatory matters. From 1996 to the end of his career, Dale went into private practice.

Dale was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Mahoning County Bar Association.

Dale was equally active in the community.

He was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church, serving as a Certified Lay Speaker and volunteering for several committees. He sat close to the front of the sanctuary, eager to hear the word of God.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge as well as a member of the Canfield Ruritan Club, rising to the rank of National Treasurer. He maintained an active role in the local Republican Party, sharing this civic duty with his adoring wife Donna. During the Canfield Fair, it was a guarantee you would find Dale and Donna volunteering for an organization such as the Ruritans or stationed at the Republican tent.

Dale loved his family. He had many children and many more grandchildren. If you were playing football in high school, he was at every game. If you had a school function, he was there every time. He would visit you if you lived out of town and help you if you were in need. He loved his dog Sergeant and spoiled him with a treat of vanilla ice cream. He was a devoted sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He could still recall the names of every player of the starting lineup from the 1948 World Series winning Cleveland Indians team.

Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Donna (Osorio) Bricker, whom he married November 21, 1979; his children, David Bricker, Blaine Bricker, Scott (Tonya) Bricker and Dale (Angela) Bricker; as well as his stepchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Kiraly (Dr. John Hamilton), Dr. Deborah (Kiraly) Sano, Joseph Kiraly and Carolyn (Steve) Kavalec; his grandchildren, Travis, Meadow, Jacob, Alex, Vivian, Lillian, Marley, Leila, Sophie, Joshua and Caleb; his great-grandchildren, Austin, Avery and Easton; in-law, Sarah “Sally” (Lee) Bricker and his cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne and Leland “Lee” Bricker and his son, John Bricker.



Family and friends may call on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street, in Canfield, followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Dale’s life starting at 1:00 p.m. at the same location.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.