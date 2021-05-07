D. Anna Buchanan, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of D. Anna (Nan) Buchanan, 80, of Poland, Ohio.

Nan was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Ed and Dorothy Forsman.

She graduated from Eveleth High School and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. Her degree was in accounting and finance.

She married her college sweetheart and they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Anne and a handsome son, Timothy. She was a proud and humble Swede, who loved to tango!



In July of 1986, she married C. Robert Buchanan, an architect from Youngstown, Ohio. Together, Nan and Bob restored a home on eight beautiful acres of woodlands in Poland Township. The house reflected Nan’s love and interest in art, music and photography. She painted, designed jewelry, and displayed her photography at a number of local museums.

She was one of the original founders of the 35-year old YWCA Celebration of the Arts. She and three of her artist friends, along with Sara Strouss, formed the Photography 5.

Nan was a lifelong learner, frequently taking classes at YSU.



Nan was (and still is) a wonderful and empathic person. She could feel the mood and emotions of everyone she met. She knew instantly when someone was stressed or unhappy. She always smiled at those that needed a smile. Her sweet heart was always available to anyone in need. Her spirit was always alert and loving. Many was the time she saved her outgoing husband with a smile or a touch on his arm.



Nan’s closeness to her seven grandchildren, or for that matter anyone under the age of three, was legendary and complete. She read to all of them, encouraged them always to ask questions and to become the best version of themselves that they could be.



Nan served on the Board of the YWCA and the World Council of Churches. She volunteered as a substitute librarian and was an avid gardener.

She was a longtime member of the Bethel Lutheran Church and later the Poland Presbyterian Church. Nan supported her church, her college and anyone else who asked.



The Buchanan’s traveled to every state and many of the European countries. Nan’s time in the Scandinavian countries were close to heaven. She located her ancestors in Vasa, Finland (then a part of Sweden) and took photographs in the midnight sun.



Nan is survived by her husband, C. Robert Buchanan and their four children and families, including Anne Peterson of Clifton, Virginia, Tim and Rosanna Peterson of Superior, Colorado, Diane and Ken Leonard of Canfield, Ohio and Tim and Steli Buchanan of Westerville, Ohio. She is also sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, Ben, Luke, Nick, Sara, Dan, Jacob and Finn and two great-grandchildren, Lacie and Blake.



A celebration of Nan’s life will be held at Poland Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the Butler Institute of American Art or the Poland Presbyterian Church in Nan Buchanan’s name.



Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.