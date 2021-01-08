Cynthia S. (Charles) Smithberger, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia S. Smithberger, 77, formerly of Crystal Drive in Boardman, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Cynthia, known by her family and friends as Cindy, was born July 14, 1943 in Connersville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Dutch and Maxine (Lockwood) Charles.

She graduated from Connersville High School and moved to the Youngstown area.

Cindy, along with her husband, Charles, owned and operated Quality Truck Body & Equipment on Simon Road in Boardman, for over 50 years. She served as a Mahoning County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Juvenile Court and worked in the office as well for several years.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, where she volunteered at the church Annual Book Sale for many years. She also volunteered and helped with the Treehouse Club at church, preparing meals for the children.

During her free time, Cindy enjoyed being outdoors, working in her flower garden. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Cindy enjoyed family gatherings, especially for the holidays and having people over for pool parties.

Cindy is survived by three children, Paige Schantz and Pamela N. (Steve) Jay, both of Boardman and Chad A. (Nichole) Smithberger of Poland; seven grandchildren, Evan Schantz, Griffin Schantz, Jared Jay, Sarah Jay, Nathan Smithberger, Samantha Burnbrier and Dayna Donnadio; a brother, Larry D. (Sandra) Charles of New Mexico; two nephews, Brad (Charlena) Smithberger of Ohio and Joe (Sylvia) Smithberger of New Mexico.

Besides her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles A. Smithberger, whom she married on March 7, 1964 and died September 7, 2006 and her son-in-law, Jeffry Schantz.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Pastor Adam Rodgers officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Cindy.

There are no calling hours.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

