NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023.

Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells.

A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller for Bank One and Sky Bank and retired as a driver from Loomis Fargo.

Cindy was a faithful member of Bethel Friends Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and crafting, gifting many of her creations to friends.

She is survived by cousins, Dennis and Julie Erdel, John and Tammy Erdel, Mark and Patty Shields, and several other cousins.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Wells.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Rd., Poland. Interment was at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

