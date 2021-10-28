Cynthia Elaine Burns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Elaine Burns, 75, passed away at her residence with her family at her side, Saturday evening, October 23, 2021.

Mrs. Burns, affectionately known as Cindy, was born April 20, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Fred and Martha Mahar Price.

Raised in Youngstown, Cindy was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1964.

Earlier, Cindy made her home in Missouri City, Texas. At the age of 40, while raising her sons, Cindy pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from the University of Houston. She taught middle school in Texas before making the decision to return to the Youngstown area to be with her sisters. For several years, she continued teaching middle school for the Youngstown School District.

In January of 2001, she married David Burns and together they operated the Burn’s family business in Poland Township.

Cindy’s world was her family. It was all about David, her children, her grandbabies, her sisters and her dogs.

She will be fondly remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills where many memories were created in the kitchen. In Missouri City, when she made her killer chili and spaghetti sauce, she would invite the kids in the neighborhood as well as their parents to share in the bounty. On rare cold days, her sons remember the aroma of bagels wafting through the house, as Cindy warmed the kitchen by leaving the oven door open while the bagels baked. Other treasured favorites were Cindy’s ginger bread muffins, apple turnovers, Christmas cookies, candied pecans and her once a year famous fruit cake.

Cindy leaves a loving legacy of family that will keep her memory alive.

She is survived by her husband, David of Poland; four sons, James (Denise) McConnell of Canfield, Ohio, Matthew (Meghan) Markowitz of Dallas, Texas, Jonah (Haley) Markowitz of Fox River Grove, Illinois and David Burns (Patricia Williams and Blake) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvanial; one daughter, Heather Burns of Burlington, Kentucky; two sisters, Kathy Rupe and Janet Faust both of Youngstown, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Mitchel, Luke, Kiley, Caden and Hailey McConnell, Bella Walley, Michael, Jacob, London, Asher and Freya Markowitz and Lilly the family dog.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Price; brother, Fred Price and her grandson, Bryan McConnell.

A private family service will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Cindy’s name to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, 480 Youngstown-Poland Road, Struthers, OH 44471, Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

