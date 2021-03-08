Curlie M. Fleeton, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curlie M. Fleeton, 68, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Ohio Living Park Vista of Youngstown.

Curlie was born May 2, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Felix and Bessie Oree Mitchell.

Raised in Youngstown, Curlie was a 1970 graduate of East High School.

In 1972, she began her career with the Youngstown Board of Education as an Executive Administrative Assistant, where she worked for many years.

Determined to pursue her lifelong goal of receiving her college degree, Curlie enrolled at Eastern Gateway Community College and then attended Youngstown State University, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 2020.

A woman of faith, Curlie was a member of Oak Baptist Church in Youngstown, where she sang in its choir, served as secretary, was a member of the Usher Board, and involved with its Outreach Ministry. She most recently was attending Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell.

In her free time, she also volunteered at several area shelters for battered women and children.

Curlie will be fondly remembered as an outgoing, caring, helpful and loving woman.

She is survived by her son, Willie (Robin Clinton) Fleeton of Putnam, Connecticut; brother, Felix E. Mitchell of Youngstown; sisters, Rose Mitchell-Ross of Los Angeles, California and Doreen Mitchell-Gray of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Knyisha Conyers of Plainfield, Connecticut and Monica Clinton of Montgomery, Alabama; great-grandchild, Akeila Miner of Hartford, Connecticut and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Curlie was preceded in death by brothers, Felix F., Terry, Edward, Lorenzo, and Leroy Mitchell and sister, Nadine Oree-Stillman.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

