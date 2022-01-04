BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Jean Garrison, age 64, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 24, 2021.

She was born to the late Charles Zane Brown and the late Norma Jean Master Brown on November 16, 1957 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.

She grew up in Butler, was active in St. Andrews Presbyterian and Westminster Presbyterian youth groups and graduated from Butler Sr. High School in 1976.

Crystal enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1978.

She married Michael Garrison at Misawa Air Base, Japan on December 24, 1981.

After a distinguished career in the USAF, she separated from active duty with an honorable discharge in December 1992.

Crystal was a wonderful woman of God who loved people and made each person she met feel important. She was faithful to Jesus, to her husband as a pastor’s wife, and to their two children. She was a praying woman who interceded for many souls. She was active in the women’s group ministries at churches where she and her husband were assigned as pastor.

She loved to bake, knit, sew and crochet. Her love for old movies reflected her preference of previously more innocent and happier times.

Crystal is preceded in death by her parents and an older brother, Chrys Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Garrison; her daughter, Terelin Marie Garrison; her son, Ethan Michael Garrison; her sisters, Ellen Tavo and Cynthia E. (Dennis) Fehl; two brothers, Jeffrey Z. (Roxanne) Brown and Dana A. (Michelle) Brown; nieces, Cari, Alexandriena, Leah, Haley and Clare, as well as her nephews, Stephen, Nathan and Zane.

Her celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church of God in Youngstown. Viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 2:30 p.m.

She will be interred Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

Benevolences in her honor may be sent to Evangelical Congregational Church Global Missions, 100 West Park Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. For further information, please contact the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, (330)-755-2111. Reverend Michael Garrison may be reached at (234) 203-9035. Prayers are appreciated for the Garrison family.

Arrangements handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Crystal Jean Garrison’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.