Cory Mitchell Brady, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cory Mitchell Brady, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 30, 2019, at his residence.

Cory was born July 3, 1990, in Youngstown, the son of Christopher C. Brady and Karin J. Worrell.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 2008.

He attended New Castle School of Trade and graduated with an associate degree in Electrical Technology in July, 2018.

Cory worked for Sawa Steakhouse in Boardman as an assistant manager.

Cory is survived by his mother, Karin J. Worrell of Warren; his father, Christopher C. Brady of Salem; a sister, Kahlia J. Ferrell of Columbus; a halfbrother, Drew A. Brady of Leavittsburg; two halfsisters, Taylor N. Brady of Leavittsburg and Amanda Nedzelski of Arizona; maternal grandmother, Rachel (Jack) Dean of Salem; paternal grandmother, Jo (Steven) Dimko of Salem and his four cats, Blossom, Mika, Oreo and Figaro.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Marvin V. Worrell.

There will be a celebration of life calling hours on Sunday, October 6, 2019, for family and friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

A memorial gathering will be held afterwards from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at family’s residence, at 8936 Stetson Drive NE, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

