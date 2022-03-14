POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Coloutes, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Anthony and Josephine Ambrose on April 16, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Connie was the first female elected as a Poland Township Trustee. She was very active in her community serving as president of Democratic Women, Poland Historical Society, Poland Beautification Committee and secretary of the D.U.M.P committee.

Connie’s biggest joy was her family. She is survived by her children, Conni (Michael) Shaeffer of Akron, Toni (Jeff) Martin of Columbus, Donna Coloutes (Tom) of Columbus, Dominic Coloutes of Tampa Florida and Barbara (Bill) Gentile of Canfield; her siblings, Tony (Jessie) Ambrose, Vincent (Bonnie) Ambrose, Dee (Ray) Kosiba; fourteen grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Judy Coloutes.

Besides her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her son, Leonard and a grandson, Derron Ward.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

