Coletta A. Pescione, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Coletta A. Pescione, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima.

Coletta was born July 2, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late August and Mary (Rish) Wittway.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Coletta was a cashier for the Strouss Department Store in downtown Youngstown.

A devoted wife, mother, sister and homemaker, Coletta enjoyed bowling, belonging to several leagues through the years and playing cards with her 500 card club.

Coletta is survived by her two grandchildren, Brian M. Parker of Struthers and Shannon L. (Ransom) Holland of Puyallup, Washington.

Besides her parents; Coletta was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Pescione, Sr.; three children, Vincent J. Pescione, Jr., Rita A. Parker and Karen M. Pescione; along with two brothers and two sisters.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for Coletta.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions in Mrs. Pescione’s name to Huntington’s Disease Society of America by visiting www.hdsa.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Coletta A. Pescione, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.