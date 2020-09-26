Cody R. Straley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cody “Batman” Straley, 21, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, September 24, 2020 in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after choking on food and going into cardiac arrest.

Cody, who loved being called “Batman,” was born February 10, 1999 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Robert and Melinda (Bonwick) Straley.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Cody was a 2018 graduate of Potential Development High School in Youngstown. During his teenage years, he enjoyed participating in bowling, basketball, track and baseball with Special Olympics, Potential Development High School and Challenger Baseball League, especially enjoying the camaraderie he shared with teammates.

After graduation, he attended workshops through MASCO.

This past April, Cody received his wish and moved into his own apartment. He enjoyed decorating it with all of his favorite things, including his Batman memorabilia and his favorite movie and music posters.

Cody had a bigger than life personality and truly loved people, never knowing a stranger. He adored his family, loved anything and everything Batman, sleepovers at whomever’s house he could convince to let him stay, superheroes and watching criminal investigation televisions shows. Cody loved getting into character and reenacting his favorite actors, musicians and superheroes. Cody also had a passion for music and had an eclectic taste, listening to many different genres. A true performer, Cody also loved getting on the karaoke stage whenever he could, often becoming the star of the show.

Cody is survived by his parents, Robert and Melinda Straley of Struthers; maternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Bonwick of Struthers; paternal grandfather, Melvin Straley of Canfield; aunts, Missy (Daniel) Potts of Berlin Center, Donna (Shawn) Mansfield of Struthers and Lori Hoon of Canfield; two uncles, Donald Bonwick of Struthers and Donald Straley of Canfield and cousins whom he adored, JR, Kelly, Brittany, Jake, Josh and Kendra.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Straley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

We kindly ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask and follow the 6-foot rule.

Monetary contributions can be made to the family in c/o of the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471, to help defray funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

