STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clydine G. Watson, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born March 4, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Clyde and Stella (Brown) Knox.

Clydine attended Sharon School and graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She continued her education at the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and graduated from Jameson Memorial Hospital Nursing School in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with her Registered Nursing Degree. She later received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University and did post-graduate work with the State University of Iowa in Social Psychology.

Clydine worked as a registered nurse with the Professional Nurses Registry of Youngstown, working as a private nurse in all the local hospitals and served as its past president. She was also the Associate Director of Education at Woodside Receiving Hospital for ten years and worked at the former Diamond Head Nursing Home.

She was a member of Ohio District No. 3 Nurses Association for 40 years and the American Association of University Women of Youngstown for 50 years.

A woman of great faith, Clydine was a longtime member of Poland United Methodist Church.

Her great joy was singing and traveling (20 countries). She was a member of the church choir for 20 years and sang with The Sweet Adeline for ten years. She also enjoyed playing her keyboard.

She is survived by four children, Judith (James) Gifford of North Lima, Ronald Watson of Hubbard, Jeanne (Alan) Watson-Antol of Poland and Timothy (Lynda) Watson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her granddaughter, Deanna Gifford; sister-in-law, Louise Knox; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Clydine was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jean Chapin and brothers, Richard and Donald Knox.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Clydine’s name to your favorite charity or Poland United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.