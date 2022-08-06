POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland.

He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1946 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. He completed his course at the Commercial Trades Institute of Chicago which led him and his brother, Jim, to be excavators and homebuilders as they developed Elmknoll Heights in Poland.

He served in the Army as a paratrooper in the 82 Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg.

He was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, where he served as a deacon and elder and was on session.

In 1951, Cloy was appointed to the Poland Association Committee Board, where was responsible for securing entertainment and the fireworks display for the Fourth of July celebration. He was appointed to the Riverside Cemetery Board where he served 40 years as administrator, board president until 2015. He joined the Poland Volunteer Fire Department in the 1950’s and served many years.

His wife, the former Esther Heindel, whom he married August 2, 1952, died February 27, 2019.

Cloy is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Rick) Dimit of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his son, Doug (Tami) Stewart of Pittsford, New York; five grandchildren, Brad (Courtney) Dimit of Dallas, Texas, Brandon (Betsy) Dimit of Solana Beach, California, Bryce Dimit of Oklahoma City, Rebecca (Randy) Rubenstein and Greg Stewart both of Boston, Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Virginia Stewart of Poland; several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Besides his parents and his wife, Cloy was preceded in death by his sister, Luella Jane Pearce and his brother, James Calvin Stewart.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Annie Parker officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Cloy’s family would like to express their very sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Hampton Woods for the compassionate care he received.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

