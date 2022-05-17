STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifton E. Grossen, 82, of Struthers, died Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Hampton Woods.

He was born January 24, 1940 in Salem, a son of Dale and Eileen (Baxter) Grossen and had been a lifelong area resident growing up in New Springfield and moving to Struthers in 1977.

Cliff was a 1958 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

He had been a lifelong auto body specialist. He worked for Watson’s Auto Body, Welsh Motors and Brad’s Towing.

An accomplished musician, he played with the Del Sinchak Band, which was nominated for a Grammy in 1998. He also played with Freedom Sound alongside his brother-in-law, Jim Gerlach and he played with the Jack Vasko Band, with his son, Scott.

He was a Mason and a member of Poland Lodge F&AM 766, the Youngstown Shrine Club and Al Koran. He was a member of the Pirate Motorcycle Club.

Besides his wife, the former Betty Gerlach, whom he married, November 15, 1974, he leaves two sons, Scott (Mary Beth) Grossen of Poland and Russell (Jessica) Grossen of West Newton, Massachusetts; two brothers, Baxter (Sally) Grossen and Walter (Terry) Grossen and two granddaughters, Marcy and Abby.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 19 and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service Friday, May 20, at the funeral home.

