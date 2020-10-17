Claudette Boris, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudette Boris, 75, of Poland, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home, after a long illness.

Claudette was born April 25, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Rocco and Margaret (Retone) Seminara.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. She continued her education at Youngstown State University and received her Bachelor’s degree in Education and Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling.

Mrs. Boris worked for the Youngstown City Schools as an elementary school teacher, retiring after 40 years of service. After retirement, she continued her love of teaching and worked for a federal tutoring program that was geared to helping children meet educational standards.

Mrs. Boris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, its Altar Guild and served as a Eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Catholic Collegiate League and Youngstown Education Association.

In her free time, Claudette enjoyed reading and cooking, especially her Italian specialties. More than anything, she loved her title of “Grandma,” spoiling her grandsons any chance she got.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles L. Boris, whom she married December 27, 1969; son, Joe (Billie Jo Zimmerman) Boris of Canfield; grandsons, Charlie and JJ Boris; sister, Patricia Milanowski of Poland; brother, Rocoo Seminara, Jr. of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, honor the 6 foot-rule, and do not linger after seeing the family.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudette Boris, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: