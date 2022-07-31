STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Clarissa was a dedicated homemaker as well as a waitress for area restaurants including the Golden Platter in Hubbard, Ohio and Olive Garden in Boardman, Ohio. She also worked for American Church Envelopes in Boardman as a pick packer for several years. When her children were young, Clarissa was a 4-H advisor.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Diana.

Clarissa is survived by her daughter, Diana L. Means of Boardman and her son, Larry (Chris) Means, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Monica Jones Myers of Struthers, Ohio, Leeann (Vince) Argiro of Poland, Ohio, William Dean (Sabrina) Richards of Warren, Ohio, Lloyd Richards of Gilbert, Arizona and Albert (Amanda) Richards of Petersburg, Ohio; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and a brother, Keith Raymond of Coitsville, Ohio.

Besides her father, Frank and her mother, Sarah, Clarissa was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Raymond; a daughter, Kim D. Jones; a great-grandson and two sisters, Bonnie Lisowski and Priscilla Kester.

Per Clarissa’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Clarissa’s family.