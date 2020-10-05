Clarence “P-Air” Shawver, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “P-Air” Edwin Shawver, III, 81, of Berlin Center, died Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at Univeristy Hospital Portage.

He was born July 12, 1939, in Bluefield, West Virginia, a son of Clarence and Dorothy Blevins Shawver.

He was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Cleveland and had served as a corpsman in the United Sates Navy.

P-Air was an over the road truck driver retiring from A.B.F. Freight after many years.

He was a member of Argus Lodge 545 F&AM, Grottos of North America, the Saxon Club, Knights Templar. Most recently he was named “Mason of the Year”. P-Air was a member of the Aut Mori Clown Unit for many years.

His wife, the former Barbara Ann Mandy, whom he married October 23, 1965, died September 9, 2011.

He leaves his daughter, Dawn Shawver of Canfield, Ohio; two sons, Brett (Chrissy) Shawver of Warren, Ohio and Scott Shawver of Berlin Center; a granddaughter, Kiera (Sherman)Martz of Canfield; his sister, Betty (Larry) Hopp of Cleveland and his companion, Mary Kay of Austintown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Masonic service will take place at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Aut Mori Grotto Hall, 563 North Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

