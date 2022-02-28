HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara (Patten) Viola Wallack, 93, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew B. Wallack.

Clara, one of six children, was born January 17, 1929 in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of Albert and Viola Hunt Patten.

Raised in Hubbard, Clara was a graduate of Hubbard High School, Class of 1947.

She married her husband, Andrew B. Wallack, on June 5, 1948. They lived in Struthers and Lansingville before making their home in Poland.

A homemaker, Clara also worked in sales for Gorant Candies in Boardman.

Her hobbies were reading, baking, sewing and crafting.

Clara was a member of St. John Episcopal Church in Youngstown.

Clara will be remembered for her compassion and caring ways. She was always easy to talk to, a good listener, yet fun and witty.

After 49 years of marriage, Andrew passed away on May 4, 1998.

Clara leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Linda Schroll of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ashley (Kendrick) Stevenson of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Matthew Schroll of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Claire and Quinn; one brother, Phillip (Katherine) Patten of Hubbard, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Legal, Vera Alberta Nelson and Pauline Darko and one brother, Jesse Roy Patten.

Friends will be received Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service celebrating Clara’s life following visitation, at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Gayle Catinella officiating.

Interment will take place at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Clara’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the entire staff of Countryside at Elmwood, along with Akeso Home Hospice for the love, care and support shown to them and Clara during this time.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Clara’s family.

To send flowers to Clara’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.