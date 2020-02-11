Clara H. “Dolly” Keltz, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara H. Keltz, 106, fell asleep in death on Friday morning, February 7, 2020.

Clara, known by her family and friends as “Dolly” was born November 4, 1913 in New Middletown. Dolly was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Ina (Sowers) Aeppli.

She graduated from Springfield Township High School in 1931 and was a lifelong area resident.

Dolly married James A. Keltz on June 9, 1034. They were married for 65 years.

Dolly was a member of the New Springfield Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who enjoyed sharing her Bible based beliefs with all. Her favorite scripture was the 91st Psalm.

Clara enjoyed writing poetry, having several published and winning several awards. She was an avid quilter who loved making quilts for family and friends. Clara entered many of her handmade quilts in the Canfield Fair, earning several ribbons. She played piano, organ and keyboard, being self-taught. Clara relished participating in the Crossword Puzzle Tournament, age 97-99, at the Poland Library.

A Youngstown Vindicator carrier for 11 years, she had a motor route in Poland Township.

Clara, “Dolly” is survived by ten of her 12 children, Joan V. (Bill) Newman of Columbiana, Ohio, John A. (Phyllis) of Barnesville, Ohio, Judith A. (J. Robert) Busek of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Jay A. (Colleen) of Corryton, Tennessee, Joel A. (Marjean) of Wetumpka, Alabama, Jeffrey L. (Marie) of Norwalk, Connecticut, Joy R. (Bill) Oakes of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Judson E. (Janice) of Buckeye, Arizona, Janie A of New Middletown and Jackie I. (Terry) Yocum of Wake Forest, North Carolina; She is also survived by 37 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, V. Louise Keltz; one nephew; three nieces and numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Keltz; two sons, James Wm. and Jerry Charles; three brother; two sisters; daughter-in-law, Gert Keltz; two grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Mr. Colin Conner officiating.

Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in New Middletown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the ALL Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, B-101, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Clara.

Clara’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, particularly, Johneen, Amy, Devorah, Becky and Steve. Also special thanks to Dr. Richard Wise and to the staff of ALL Caring Hospice, notably, Amanda, April, Dana, Sam and Mike. Thank you all, again, for the love, care and support that you extended to Mom/Grandma/Bubba and to all of us.

