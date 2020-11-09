Clara Elizabeth Evans, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Elizabeth Evans, 84, died Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Clara was born December 18, 1935 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Stanley “Woody” and E. Christina (Daugherty) Buczek.

A lifelong area resident, Clara lived the majority of her life in the South New Castle Borough and attended Shenango Taylor School.

As a teenager, she began working at Welker’s Greenhouse in New Castle, working alongside her dad. There, she had a chance run-in with Gerald A. Evans, a young man from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania who was making deliveries. After a courtship, they were wed on September 7, 1957 and built their home in the South New Castle Borough.

Clara became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother to their four daughters and son. They were blessed with 32 years of marriage before Jerry’s untimely passing on February 4, 1990.

A woman of great faith, Clara and Jerry raised their children in the former First Church of the Nazarene. Very active within the church, she served on the church board, participated in its Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) program and worked the church dinners. Most recently, she was attending the Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church.

Clara loved living in the “Boro” and valued her friendships with her many neighbors and friends over the years. She loved giving back to her community as often as she could and served for many years on the South New Castle Borough Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, serving as a past president and was also a former council woman for South New Castle Borough.

Clara felt most comfortable when she was in her kitchen or the greenhouse. After her dad retired from Welker’s Greenhouse, he opened Woody’s Greenhouse on the family property, where she again worked alongside him for many years. They were known for their beautiful flower and vegetable plants, which they sowed from seed each season. After Woody’s passing, Clara continued the family tradition alongside her daughters and son, running the 61-year-old business until her health began failing in 2019. Looking forward to each new season, she loved catching up with her loyal customers who became a part of her family.

If Clara wasn’t working in the greenhouse, odds are you could find her in the kitchen. She loved cooking and baking but delighted even more in feeding whoever she could. Always worried about everyone else, she made certain no one ever left hungry and always with a doggie bag in hand. She was known for her delicious cabbage rolls, hundreds of dozens of Christmas cookies she baked each year, sausage and rice pies at Easter and pumpkin and banana rolls at Thanksgiving. Her home was the central hub for family holidays and nothing made her more happy than when the whole family was together. Clara’s love of feeding others went beyond people as her front yard was her very own “Fairyland Forest.” She loved feeding the animals and watching them from her front window.

She was always a proud and supportive mother, a doting grandmother and the past ten years cherished her role as “GG” and “MiMi” to her two great-grandsons. Clara loved unconditionally and her door was always open, loving many of her children’s friends as her own throughout the years. Strong willed, Clara’s strength was immeasurable as she was a two-time cancer survivor. Sometimes feisty, she kept us all laughing with her quick wit and one liners.

Clara is survived by her five children, Audrey (Kenny) Spaulding of Virginia Beach, Janine (John) Krause, Donna (Allen) White and Nancy (Danny) Arnold, all of New Castle and Mark (Shelby McDanel) Evans of New Middletown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ashley Krause, Sarah (Dan) McCowin and Brittany Arnold and two great-grandchildren, Noah Maizel and Caleb McCowin.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Novembe 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, with Pastor John Fraser officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19, all guests, whose health allows, are asked to wear a mask, follow the 6 foot-rule, and if not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the family.

Private interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery.

