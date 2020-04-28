Claire V. Schlatter, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claire V. Schlatter, 92, of Struthers, died Tuesday morning April 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born December 29, 1927 in Struthers, a daughter of Clinton and Marie Freshcorn and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was graduate of Struthers High School and had worked and retired from Youngstown Northside Hospital. At the hospital she had worked for the doctor that had invented the X-Ray Machine.

She was an avid reader and had enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and The Wheel of Fortune.

Her husband, Edward Schlatter died in 1999.

She leaves her daughter, Janet Schlatter, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Becky Wakefield and Michael (Randi) Wakefield; two great-grandchildren, Mackinzie and Madison; her sister, Jean Matthews and several nieces and nephews.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with private visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

