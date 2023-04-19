STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Stephen Heasley, 56, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Chris was born May 17, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Donald and Barbara (Fedorchak) Heasley.

Raised in Struthers, Chris was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1984 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University.

With a steadfast and strong work ethic, Chris was dedicated to his job and providing for his family. For the majority of his career, he was employed as a project manager for Green Space Construction in Cleveland, often overseeing the building of schools and large scale projects.

A loving and devoted dad, Chris enjoyed volunteering with the Struthers Baseball League when his children were younger and loved going to the movies to catch the action films with them. In his leisure time, he also enjoyed a relaxing day of fishing at Lake Erie and Pymatuning.

In addition to his mother, Barbara of Struthers, Chris leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Stephan Heasley of Youngstown and Taylor Heasley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and siblings, Timothy (Jo) Heasley of San Diego, California, Donald Heasley of Struthers and Bonnie (Jeff) Rudzik of Struthers.

Chris was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no calling hours and a private celebration of life will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

