Christopher M. Baird, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher M. Baird, 43, died suddenly and unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Christopher, known by his family and friends as “Chris,” was born January 21, 1977 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Engleman) Baird.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1996 and was a lifelong resident.

Chris worked for the LB Foster Company in Niles as the transit product assistant team lead for 7 years and worked part-time for FedEx as a truck loader for 3 years.

He was a devoted son, father, brother and uncle and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Baird of Struthers; his two sons, Tyler T. Tych of Austintown and Aiden M. Baird of Boardman; his brother, Richard C. (fiance Jascelynn Romeo) Baird of Boardman; a sister, Jennifer R. (Aaron) Pangio of Struthers; his grandmother, Janice Engleman of Emmaus, Pennsylvania; a niece, Gianna Pangio and two nephews, Isaac and Jacob Pangio all from Struthers; three step-children, Kaylee, Sarah and Austin Rader and their mother, Shelia Rader, all from Lake Milton.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Jean Baird and Richard Engleman.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Baird family.

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home with Dr. Reverend Michael and Reverend JoAnn Pangio officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christopher M. Baird, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: