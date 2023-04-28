CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher J. Swanson, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Chris was born January 30, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Kenneth and Patricia (Modarelli) Swanson.

He was a self-employed plumber for over 15 years before becoming disabled.

Chris was a devoted son, husband, father and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his four children, Andrew, John, Lillian and Roland.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Chris is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Patricia Swanson of Youngstown; his wife of 20 years, the former Kimberly S. Stiver, whom he married on August 3, 2002; four children, Andrew G. Swanson, John M. Swanson, Lillian G. Swanson and Roland J. Swanson, all from home and two brothers, K.C. Swanson of Chicago, Illinois and Mark (Kylee) Swanson of Struthers, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Swanson and Jeff Swanson.

Family and friends may call on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.