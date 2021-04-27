Christopher F. O’Donnell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher F. O’Donnell, 36, of Boardman, died Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland, in the loving presence of his parents, sister and brother.

He was born March 21, 1985, in Mineola, New York, a son of Kevin and Mary (Schiffauer) O’Donnell and had lived in this area most of his life.

He was a 2003 graduate of Boardman High School and had earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton in 2007.

For the past five years, he was a banker for Huntington National Bank.

Besides his parents; he leaves his sister, Katie (Nicholas) Muscari; his brother, Kyle (Fiancée Mary) O’Donnell; numerous loving aunts; uncles and cousins; as well as his cherished nephew and niece, Mason and Maddie Lou Muscari.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joey O’Donnell; as well as his loving grandparents, Richard and Imelda Schiffauer and Frank and Irene O’Donnell.

Having spent his early years living in New York; Chris forever remained a loyal fan of the New York Mets, Giants and Islanders. One could always tell which sport was in season by Chris’s sports attire. Chris also shared a keen interest in the history of WW2. He watched many documentaries and read many books of that era.

Chris will be remembered as being truly genuine with a kind, loving and generous soul.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the love and support of his family and friends throughout Chris’s illness. The family also wishes to express their deep appreciation to his Oncology team and staff at the Seidman Cancer Center.

A Prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m.. Friday. April 30, 2021. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine Catholic Church in Youngstown. Friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, all guests visiting the funeral home are asked to wear a mask and honor the 6-Foot rule.

In memory of Chris, donations may be made to University Hospital, Seidman Cancer Center, in Cleveland, OH.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.