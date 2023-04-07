YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. Slanina, 53, passed away unexpectedly at her residence with her family at her side, early Wednesday morning, on April 5, 2023.

Christine, affectionately known as Chrissy, was born February 27, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard and Gloria Wilson Conway.

A graduate of Ursuline High School, Class of 1988, Chrissy worked as a deli clerk for Krogers and later in the accounting department for Pharmor, and lastly, Specialty Pipe.

After 20 years of working outside her home, Chrissy decided to dedicate her time to her husband, Mike, daughter, Ami, and their Boxers, Guiness, Erin, Shenanigan, and Mularkey, and the cats, Mopar and Max. She was an animal lover, a karate wife and mom, attending and volunteering at Mike and Ami’s practices and competitions, as well as being ever present in Ami’s school activities and all their family milestones and events.

Chrissy was a faithful member of St. Columba Cathedral where she served as a Eucharistic minister, lay reader, CCD teacher, and volunteer. She also was a strong supporter of ACLD School, (All Children Learn Differently) where she enthusiastically volunteered her time with all their fundraising benefits and attended all their meetings.

Chrissy was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was stubborn, determined, feisty and, most of all, kind hearted. She was an awesome person to be around and she always made you smile.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael, whom she married June 1, 2002; daughter, Ami at home; sisters, Missy Larsen of Campbell and Pam (Chuck) Williams of Liberty; brother, E. Richard (Angie) Conway III of Vienna; stepdaughter, Andrea (Ray) Henry of Denver, Colorado; three step-grandchildren, Layla, Ray III, and Cassius Henry also of Denver, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Chrissy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Paul Larsen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral with Msgr. Robert Siffrin officiating. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Friends will be received Wednesday, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers and Thursday from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the ACLD , 118 E. Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503; (phone) number is 330-746-0604.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.