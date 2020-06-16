Christine E. Kannal, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Evelyn Kannal, 89, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Poland, surrounded by her family.

Christine was born February 25, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Donofrio) Frank.

She graduated from East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Christine worked as a secretary for Commercial Shearing in Youngstown for several years before she became a dedicated homemaker. When her children were older, she returned to the work force as a bank teller for Home Savings and Loan until she retired in 1984.

Christine was a member of Poland United Methodist Church, devoted to her faith and reading her Bible.

She enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with her family and traveling. One of the trips she looked forward to every year was the annual family beach vacation that she started over 27 years ago.

Christine is survived by two daughters, Linda M. (Steve) Donahue of Poland and Debbie L. Bush of Winter Park, Florida; a son, Mark L. Gross of Pasadena, Maryland; six grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Donahue, Patrick Donahue, Alexis Gross, Jordon Gross, Michelle (Gil) Tercano and Alan Bush; four great-grandchildren, Noah Donahue, Amelia Donahue, Olivia Donahue and Landon Tercano and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Frank and Ruth Anderson

Besides her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Kannal, who died in 1989; a granddaughter, Aimee Donahue and a brother, Mike Frank

In August, on the annual family vacation in Myrtle Beach, the family plans to have a memorial service celebrating Christine’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.alzfdn.org) or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Walk to support Christine’s great-grandson, Landon Tercano and the MDA to fund research for cures for Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases by going to https://do.nr/jrs56.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.